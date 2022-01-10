FIFA 22 is ready to release i TOTY this year and you, the players, will choose the best 11 of the year!

In fact, during the past few hours IT’S AT made the possibility to vote available i TOTY (Team Of The Year) by FIFA 22 to all fans, by simply clicking here. A top 11 will be opened for you to enter and you can choose from previously selected players. The choice can vary depending on how you play the game, so be prepared for final choices that will surely cause discussion. Having or not having these certain players can make a huge difference, especially for this second part of the season online in which, by now, all users have cards with completely skyrocketing values.

Although every athlete present in the initial choice is certainly a great champion, as has already happened in the past few years, the players the players who are most decisive within the goal of the game will vote. Almost certainly anyone who is in the Premier will be at an advantage seen and considered that up FIFA Ultimate Team users prefer the English top flight, also because of the great champions who play in England. Almost surely Salah And Ronaldo will be inserted, as well as Ederson, since they are players who make a difference only with the basic card.

However, the cunning of the users should be considered, who always find more original ways to hybridize their team by reaching the maximum understanding. Precisely for this reason even Mbappè is almost a TOTY announced in this FIFA 22, facilitated by his French nationality.

The news on the story ends here, we invite you to vote and if you are curious to know our vote on FIFA 22 we suggest you take a look at our dedicated review.

