Entertainment The New York Times: Netflix may receive ads earlier than originally planned

According to media reports, Netflix is ​​planning to launch an advertising-funded subscription option as early as October-December.

Streaming service Netflix may introduce an advertising-funded, cheaper subscription option by the end of the year, says the American newspaper The New York Times.

The magazine bases its news on Netflix’s internal memo. According to it, the company is preparing to launch a new ordering option during October – December, ie earlier than the company’s original plan.

At the end of the year, the U.S. company also plans to block the sharing of service passwords among subscribers.

Netflix unexpectedly announced last month in connection with its earnings announcement that it was considering an advertising – funded ordering model.

CEO of Netflix Reed Hastings has long opposed advertising on the company ‘s streaming service. Meanwhile, the company’s competitors HBO Max and Disney + have gained a lot of new subscribers.

Hastings said in a post-earnings analyst call that Netflix will explore a new ordering model in a year or two.

Netflix’s subscriber base fell in the first quarter of this year for the first time in more than a decade. The company forecast the volume to continue declining this quarter.