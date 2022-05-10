The champion Monterey eliminated Tijuana on Monday, which they beat 2-1 and got their pass to the Clausura 2022 semifinal of the Women’s MX League in which Pachuca will be measured. Also this Monday, Chivas got their ticket to the prelude to the final by beating Pumas 3-2; in the semifinal it will collide with Tigres.

The scratched, which are directed by Eva Espejo, closed the quarterfinals of the competition with goals from Christina Burkenroad and Rebeca Bernal; Tijuana discounted with an own goal from the Costa Rican Valeria del Campo, who played the 90 minutes. In the first leg of the Liga MX Femenil quarterfinals last Friday, Monterrey won 0-1 at Tijuana. The total score was 3-1.

Earlier the Chivas, which lost 0-2 against Pumas, came from behind and won 3-2, for a total score of 5-4, due to the 2-2 draw that resulted in last Friday’s first leg. Chivas’ goals were achieved by Michelle González, Christian Jaramillo and Alicia Cervantes from a penalty. Liliana Rodríguez and Aerial Chavarin celebrated for Pumas.

This is how the semifinals of the Clausura 2022 tournament of the Liga MX Femenil/@LigaBBVAFemenil will be played

The Pachuca He achieved his qualification with the 1-2 win at the Azteca Stadium over America. In the first quarterfinal match, played on Thursday, Pachuca also won 2-1; their overall lead was 4-2. In the other match, Tigres, who on their visit in the first duel thrashed 0-7, beat Atlas 2-1, for a total score of 9-1, which placed them in the semifinal of the Liga MX Femenil.

This Monday the keys to the semifinals of the Grita México Clausura 2022 Tournament were defined in the Women’s MX League; after beating their respective rivals in the quarterfinals, they agreed to this new instance Rayadas, tigersChivas and Pachuca, who will continue to fight for the title.

We recommend you read

Thanks to its position in the general table, the clashes of the semifinals of the Women’s MX League They were defined as follows: Rayadas will face Pachuca in a round trip duel, reciprocal visit, while Tigres and Chivas, under the same format, will do the same in 180 minutes.

It should be noted that according to the Competition Regulations, in the event of a tie on the overall score, the team that has occupied a better position in the general table during the regular phase of the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament of the Women’s MX League.