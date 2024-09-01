Businessman Elon Musk, owner of the social network X, released a video this Sunday (1st), in which the president of the Chamber of Deputies Arthur Lira (PP-AL) criticizes the blocking of Starlink’s bank accounts in Brazil. In the post on his profile on X, the billionaire thanks Lira for defending the company.

Lira’s statement took place at Expert XP, an event held in São Paulo, this Saturday (31). In a video published by the Metrópoles portal, the president of the Chamber of Deputies states that it is necessary to comply with court decisions and then contest them. However, he then says he is concerned about the Starlink case and compares it to that of Americanas, giving as a hypothetical example that it would not be correct to punish Ambev for the mistakes of the other company.

“What worried me most yesterday, and we have several international investors here, is that we have an obligation to know how to separate legal entity A from legal entity B,” he said. “If, in the Americanas scandal, we were to block Ambev’s account, it would not be right. So, the legal dispute, the legal demand that exists around X, should never have gone beyond blocking Starlink’s accounts.”

The blocking of Starlink accounts was ordered by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), on August 29, one day before suspending the X platform. For Moraes, as Starlink is also owned by Musk, the two would be a “de facto economic group” and, therefore, the blocking could guarantee the payment of the fines applied by the Brazilian Justice to X.

The company appealed the decision through a writ of mandamus, but Minister Cristiano Zanin, of the STF, denied the appeal.

Starlink leads satellite internet in Brazil

Elon Musk’s Starlink became the largest satellite broadband internet provider in Brazil this year, with 200,000 users. According to data released in July by Anatel, the milestone was reached in May, when it registered 38,000 new subscriptions in just one month.

In a year, the company has nearly quadrupled its number of residential and corporate subscribers. And it has nearly tripled its market share. In May of last year, Starlink was responsible for 15.8% of the country’s satellite internet supply. Today, its share is 42.5%.

One of the main advantages of the Starlink system is the shorter distance between the satellites and Earth. This allows for faster data travel, known as latency. The company promises download speeds of up to 220 Mbps, upload speeds of 25 Mbps, and latency of 25 to 50 milliseconds. This means that response times are shorter and more advantageous.