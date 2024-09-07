The reason? According to the team, Microsoft had not been responding to requests for months Jyamma Games which thus had no way to start the publication process. However, it seems that the situation was resolved when everything became public knowledge.

There is a new update on the conditions of the Xbox version of Enotria: The Last Song the Italian action role-playing game made by Jyamma Games. The team, as we reported, recently revealed that the game would initially arrive on PS5 and PC, while the version for Microsoft’s console was postponed to a date to be defined.

Jyamma Games Statement

Microsoft had already apologized for the situation and now it seems that everything is being resolved. “We would like to officially thank [l’amministratore delegato di Microsoft Gaming] Phil Spencer and his team for reaching out to us promptly and helping us resolve our situation,” the studio tweeted, as you can see below. “We would also like to thank our incredible community for all of their support over the past few days. Your voices have been heard loud and clear and your commitment has been heartwarming.”

“Now We are working closely with Microsoft and we hope that this collaboration will lead to the game being released on Xbox as soon as possible.”

Regardless of this news, the Xbox Series X|S version of Enotria: The Last Song does not yet have a release date. The video game is currently only scheduled for PS5 and PCwith a release date set for September 19th. We can only wait for official news on the matter and hope that Xbox players eager to dive into this Italian soulslike won’t have to wait too long.