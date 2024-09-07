Uralvagonzavod has delivered a new batch of T-90M tanks to the Russian military

On the eve of Tanker’s Day, Uralvagonzavod sent a new batch of T-90M Proryv tanks to the Russian military. The company announced the transfer of the equipment on its social network page “VKontakte”.

As stated by Uralvagonzavod, T-90M tanks are equipped with electronic warfare systems against drones and a system of means to reduce visibility. “The Proryvs are still easy to learn, simple to control and operate in the most difficult conditions. T-90Ms traditionally have the highest maintainability,” the statement says.

Earlier, in February 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin called the T-90M Proryv the best tank in the world. According to him, not only the Russian military says this, but Ukraine also acknowledges it.

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev agreed with the opinion of the head of state. He said that combat officers returning from the front often ask for help in obtaining the T-90M. The politician also noted the modernized T-80BVM and T-72B3M tanks, which have proven themselves better than Western ones.