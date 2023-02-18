In this edition of Enlace Andino we talk about the increase in political tensions in Bolivia after the arrest of the governor of Santa Cruz, the opposition Luis Fernando Camacho. On the one hand, Camacho’s party considers that the arrest was a kidnapping and that his trial is an act of political persecution. On the other hand, the victims of the so-called Senkata massacre in El Alto assure that this guarantees that there is no impunity, since they blame the governor for the violence that occurred in 2019.

