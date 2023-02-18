After his retirement as Real Madrid’s technical director in May 2021, Zinedine Zidane He has decided to continue in the executive spheres of the sport, but now in a different one from his own.

On Tuesday of this week, the historic former soccer player announced that he will be a brand ambassador for the Formula 1 and French car manufacturer Alpine, as part of the gender equity program that it has developed. His new position marks the foray of his experience and image into a different sporting frontier.

The news was given at an exhibition of the French company in London, United Kingdom, in which it revealed its new sports car (the A523) along with other advances for this year’s season, among which this integration is the most striking.

“I am very happy to be here today and to be part of the Alpine team,” Zidane declared. “I had the chance to meet Laurent [Rossi, directora ejecutiva de Alpine]Davide [Brivio] and with the whole team for a Grand Prix. It was a good meeting and they had a project to give opportunities to young people, to deploy them to all the young talent. I was interested in this project”.

He also emphasized the potential of sharing his long and legendary experience with the team. The enthusiasm of the team was well summed up by Pierre Gasly, Alpine’s new rider for 2023, admitting that he was “absent for words” at the announcement of the new member.

The 1998 world champion’s relationship with motorsports is not entirely new. “I started supporting the great Ayrton Senna and since then I have loved Formula 1,” he said in his last interview with France 24. “It is completely beautiful to see a beautiful car, it is always a pleasure to see a Formula 1 car and be close to it. It is not something that is given to everyone. They are impressive”.

Zinédine Zidane with Michael Schumacher at the Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours, France, 2007. Photo: Twitter: @schumacher

This singular initiative comes after the controversy surrounding Noël Le Graët, former president of the French Football Federation, for denying Zidane the managerial head of the national team for the World Cup, despite his insistence (sentence that cost his very presidency). For now, the idol of France seems to continue with a view to this same position but this time at Paris Saint-Germain.

