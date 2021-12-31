PvdA member Frans Timmermans, the Vice-President of the European Commission, will receive an honorary doctorate from TU Delft in two weeks’ time. The university wants to distinguish Timmermans for his social achievements related to the energy transition. But the fact that TU Delft wants to make him an honorary doctor is a disgrace to science, according to several TU Delft graduates. “It cannot be the case that TU Delft will award an honorary doctorate to someone who spews nonsense about the energy transition,” says former TU Delft student Jan Asselbergs.