The 2021 sportsman of the Scuderia Ferrari is now behind us, as is the solar year that is now drawing to a close. Exactly as happened in 2020, even the last championship did not reserve the joy of a victory for the Maranello house, which in any case closed the season that was archived in Abu Dhabi with significant improvements. In a world championship characterized by the debut of Carlos Sainz, hired by McLaren to replace Sebastian Vettel’s departure, the same Spaniard finished his first season in red with well four podiums – 2nd place in Monte Carlo as best result – against only one finish in the top three of Charles Leclerc, 2nd at Silverstone.

On the contrary, the Monegasque nevertheless reported the Prancing Horse ahead of everyone in qualifying, winning two pole positions consecutive in his home race in Monte-Carlo and in the next one in Azerbaijan, always on a city track. Results, together with other placings in the points, which allowed Ferrari to move up to third place in the constructors’ championship, redeeming himself from a 2020 that had condemned the red only in sixth place, the worst placement since 1980.

Now, with the hands of the clock getting closer and closer to midnight on December 31, 2021, Mattia Binotto and their drivers are looking forward to the coming year and season with cars that will have to meet completely new technical standards. Modifications and changes that may prove decisive to interrupt a fasting for successes which continues from Singapore GP 2019. In the meantime, while waiting to see what the next world championship will hold in Maranello, the same team wanted to greet the year with a tweet, especially paying homage to their fans: “It’s the last day of 2021 – can be read on the official profile of the Scuderia – we just wanted to thank everyone who has supported us this season. We can’t wait to see what the future holds for us and for the sport we all know and love ”.