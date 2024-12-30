Enerside advances in Latin America with the construction of three new photovoltaic parks. The listed Spanish company has made public that it has already started the construction phase of three new solar installations in Chile, which will add 35 MW of energy and will involve a joint investment of 55 million euros. Once in operation, the power will be added to the 13 MW that the company already operates in the country.

In a statement, the company run by Joatham Grange explains that the three projects come from both its own developments and acquisitions in early stages of development. The parks will be distributed generation with solar panels and 4-hour lithium batteries, which will allow energy to be sold in the early hours of the night.

Construction will be carried out by Enerside itself during 2025. Once operational, it is expected to generate annual income of 8 million euros.

“The project represents a milestone within the Impulsa plan, with a search for more profitable businesses,” says Grange. “Enerside prioritizes the generation of recurring income by betting on innovative solutions that maximize efficiency and profitability,” he adds.

And in 2024, the company has pivoted from its focus on building renewable parks for third parties to developing and managing its own parks. Therefore, in 2025 it aims to follow the same path “increasing the weight of recurring income generated by the sale of energy generated by its own assets”.

It will also remain open, of course, for the sale of parks.