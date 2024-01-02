An air raid siren went off in Belgorod and a series of explosions occurred

On the evening of January 2, a missile warning siren was launched in Belgorod. The governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, announced this in his Telegram channel.

The alarm was declared in the region bordering Ukraine for the fourth time in a day. Authorities urged residents to take shelter in shelters or in rooms without windows.

Almost immediately after this, a RIA Novosti correspondent said that a series of explosions were heard in Belgorod. According to him, the windows of houses shook and car alarms went off.

Related materials:

Later, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the air defense system shot down nine air targets on approach to the city. They shot down two missiles of the Soviet operational-tactical missile system (OTRK) “Tochka-U” and seven missiles of the multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) “Alder”.

Gladkov reported that, according to preliminary data, there were no casualties. In three private households, windows were broken, a gas pipe and one car were also damaged.

Residents were urged not to publish photos with the results of the shelling

The mayor of Belgorod, Valentin Demidov, called on residents not to post photos and videos of the consequences of shelling of the city on social networks. He explained that the safety of citizens depends on this.

By publishing such content, you must be prepared to share responsibility for the next arrivals and possible tragic situations if the air defense cannot cope Valentin Demidov Mayor of Belgorod

Demidov added that posting such information online is tantamount to a crime and betrayal.

Also, the Belgorod authorities, together with entrepreneurs, decided that large shopping centers and cinemas will not operate in the city on January 3 and 4. “It’s better for everyone to stay at home now if possible,” Demidov said. He added that the authorities prioritize the safety and lives of citizens.

Belgorod has been under shelling since December 30

On December 30, the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) launched a missile strike using cluster munitions in the central districts of Belgorod. Russian President Vladimir Putin, at a meeting with military personnel on January 1, called the incident a planned terrorist attack.

Gladkov revealed that the total area of ​​damage in the city after the first strike was more than 3.5 thousand square meters. “All efforts are now being devoted to replacing damaged window openings and balconies everywhere as soon as possible,” he said. According to the head of the region, 14 contractors are currently working on the restoration of the city.

Against the backdrop of shelling in Belgorod, rumors began to appear that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had remotely mined the city with petal-type anti-personnel mines. The authorities reassured residents, saying that this information was fake; the duty service had not received any reports of suspicious objects found. However, security control was strengthened on all streets and public areas, and security forces were on duty around the clock.