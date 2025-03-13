Andrew Parsons, President of the International Paralympic Committee, speaks about the preparations for the games 2026, his wishes to the next IOC boss and politically difficult times for inclusion.

The winter paralympics will take place in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo from March 6th to 15th. For a few days, the public attention then applies more than usual to sport for people with disabilities. Brazilian Andrew Parsons, 48, has been President of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) since 2017. For the video discussion with the SZ, he reports from Milan.