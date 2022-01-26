Thursday, January 27, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Energy The United States is preparing to secure Europe’s gas supplies if the gas tap from Russia shuts down

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 26, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The United States says it is in talks so that other major natural gas producers can increase their production and divert it to Europe if necessary.

United States says it will take precautions to secure Europe ‘s gas supplies if pipeline gas supplies from Russia are disrupted. The White House says it is working to secure access to gas from the rest of the world and believes help could come in a couple of weeks if needed.

The EU is particularly dependent on Russian natural gas. The EU imports 90% of the natural gas it needs, almost half of which comes from Russia, mainly through pipelines.

As relations between the West and Russia tighten due to the situation in Ukraine, Europe has begun to speculate on whether Russia could use energy supplies as a weapon against EU countries. Already during the autumn, Russia has restricted gas supplies so that less gas has entered Europe than usual.

See also  Human rights Children's ears were clenched without anyone knowing what they were doing - Deaf people have been subjected to serious human rights abuses in Finland, says a recent report

White According to House officials, the United States has made contingency plans with EU countries in recent weeks in the event that Russia damages pipeline infrastructure or restricts supplies, for example in retaliation for Western economic sanctions.

The situation this winter is particularly difficult, as Europe’s gas reserves are exceptionally empty. Therefore, the United States says it has held talks to secure the flow of gas from other sources.

“We are in discussions with major natural gas producers around the world to understand what their ability and desire is to temporarily increase production and direct it to European buyers,” White House officials told a background speech to the media.

Similar discussions The White House says it is working with major buyers and brokers of liquefied natural gas. According to the White House, the discussions have already been reflected in the way in which Asian buyers have resold supplies to Europe since the beginning of the year.

See also  Watch the water freeze over Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah

The aim is to ensure that backup deliveries are available as soon as possible. Officials say deliveries from the rest of the world could reach Europe in a week or two if needed.

“As we know, there is still natural gas in Europe’s storage, although not enough. We could use the stocks for the first couple of weeks until new deliveries help. ”

Primarily plans are being made for Russia to cut off gas supplies through Ukraine. According to the White House, cutting off supplies in other pipes would be a more severe and unlikely action. The White House recalls that Russia is highly dependent on its fossil export revenues from Europe.

Also a professor of Russian environmental policy Brother-Pekka Tynkkynen estimates in an earlier HS interview that the threshold for using an energy weapon is high for Russia.

“Russia certainly doesn’t want to go over that threshold. In the longer term, Russia would shoot itself in the foot. It would strengthen European unity and strengthen efforts to break away from Russian energy. “

See also  Max Verstappen takes pole position for Abu Dhabi GP

Read more: In silence, stuttering Russia has amassed a coffers with which it will endure the crisis

#Energy #United #States #preparing #secure #Europes #gas #supplies #gas #tap #Russia #shuts

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Antonio Cassano lands on social media and already beats his wife Carolina

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.