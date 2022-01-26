His first post in a few hours has collected thousands of comments with many well-known faces of TV and sports

Genoa – From Zanetti to Bassetti, from Bruno Conti to Amadeus, from Cattelan to Cecchinato, from Bebe Vio to Bonolis, from Insigne to Albertini. Footballers, former footballers, famous sportsmen in general but also TV presenters, doctors, journalists, there are thousands of well-known faces who have been sympathetically celebrating on the web the “late” landing of Antonio Cassano on social media.

The very popular Fantantonio has in fact entered the community of social networks after a life spent outside, making it almost a distinctive feature that he is not part of it. Unlike his wife Carolina, who is very popular and now an influencer on the lifestyle front in the sports field, the former champion from Bari had never wanted to enter the world of social media with his own official profile, remaining one of the very few known faces of football without an identifiable account. .

Now this isolation has been broken since the birth of the profile @ antoniocassano_99 whose first official post is a photo that portrays him smiling right next to his wife with the words “from today I’m on Instagram too, don’t make me regret it!”. Nice post as in his style that in a few hours has collected thousands of comments with many well-known faces of TV and sports who have responded nicely in kind, some simply by greeting him, some ironically about the late arrival on the platform in which no known face now can stay out.

Cassano lands on Instagram: the welcome of Quagliarella, captain of Sampdoria

For the record with his profile Cassano has already collected 218 thousand followers on a day when his wife Carolina Marcialis, who until now was the “social” face of the Cassano house, is about 150,000. In fact, when her husband boomed in terms of followers, she immediately replied ironically “ok, sleep in the garden tonight”.

The exchange of ironic posts between Antonio Cassano and his wife, Carolina Marcialis

And now who knows if even through the Net the talent from Bari will make people talk about himself as in the days of the pitch with his irresistible cassante. Certainly already from the Bobo TV platform, Bobo Vieri’s social channel in which Cassano is one of the regular commentators, his opinions are never trivial as he was not on the pitch.

