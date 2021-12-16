Energy The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will not open during the spring, the German authority warns

The start of operations of the completed gas pipeline is awaiting German approval.

Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will not start operating until summer 2022, the German energy regulator Bundesnetzagentur warns. According to the news agency Reuters.

In November, the Bundesnetzagentur, the German gas network operator, announced that it was suspending the approval process for the gas pipeline. Germany’s decision on the fate of the pipeline has been awaited ever since.

Thursday German energy authorities said the approval of the gas pipeline will not take place during the first half of 2022. This means that the pipeline will not be operational until summer 2022.

“The decision will not be made in the first half [vuotta 2022]Says the director of the gas network agency Jochen Homan according to the news agency Reuters.

Russian news agency RIA said on Wednesday that Russia has hoped the pipeline will begin operations in the spring.

The approximately 1,200-kilometer gas pipeline from Russia’s state-owned gas company Gazprom was completed in September.

The controversial gas pipeline is set to double natural gas supplies from Russia to the European market. Nord Stream 2 has caused controversy between EU countries. The United States and Ukraine have also opposed the pipeline.