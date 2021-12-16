Fortnite’s annual Winterfest holiday event begins again today, with another relatively generous offering of free items, Christmas-themed quests for XP and yet more new things to spend money on.

More than a dozen items will be given away – some more exciting than others – including the Polar Peely reskin. If you don’t have a Peely (or six) in your character collection yet, now is your chance.

Epic Games is keeping some of its other freebies under wraps – literally – but players have already uncovered a Matrix-shaped present is also under the game’s digital Christmas tree (thanks to the upcoming film’s big Unreal Engine 5 tie-in).

On the Island itself, angry Santa man Sgt. Winter is driving around in a truck, doling out daily quests for XP and other freebies.

Yet more items are available if you spend time browsing the game’s hit-or-miss user-made mode, while a further free skin, Blizzabelle, is available if you log in to Fortnite during the event on PC via the Epic Games launcher.

Gameplay-wise, the seasonally-themed chiller grenades, snowball launchers, holiday presents and sneaky snowman items have all been unvaulted.

Onto the paid bits and pieces, which this year include the not-very-festive but certainly topical Spider-Man and MJ, as portrayed by Tom Holland and Zendaya in No Way Home. (Fun fact: this is Zendaya’s second appearance as a Fortnite skin after her Dune character turned up previously.)

Winterfest is live now, and runs until 6th January at 2pm UK time.