The Energy Risk Commodity Rankings are the most important research in the energy commodity sector and their value assumes particular importance as the assessments of companies operating in the energy sector are expressed directly by professionals, brokers, operators and companies. For many years already the Axpo Group is consistently among the best companies in the rankings And, for the first year, Axpo Italia was rated the best power dealer on the national market, with almost 40% of the votes cast going to the top five companies in the general ranking. A position as leader in Power shared with the German and British markets and with the global assessment that sees Axpo Group gaining leadership in the ‘Power Dealer’ category.

The Axpo Group gains positions in customer and operator preferences, also moving into second place both in the ‘Overall Natural Gas Dealer’ and in the ‘Best Overall Energy Dealer’ categories. The Energy Risk Commodity Rankings survey has been in existence for more than 25 years and participants vote for their favorite retailers across the entire energy commodities industry and comment on the quality of the products and services they receive. The 2023 survey involved over 700 participants who evaluated companies active in energy trading and commercialization according to criteria such as cost, flexibility, market intermediation capacity, reliability, integrity and speed of ‘intervention.

The constant expansion of Axpo’s presence and activities in Europe continues to produce results and, in addition to the firsts in the “power dealer” category in Italy, Germany and the United Kingdom, the company ranked second in the category for the Northern European and French markets and third in Belgium.

“We consider it particularly important – comments Ivanhoe Romin, General Manager Sales, Trading & Origination of Axpo Italia – that this Italian record comes in one of the most complicated and turbulent years on the energy markets. It is very significant that, precisely considering the context, customers and counterparties have recognized Axpo Italia as a leader in the management of complexities and in its ability to be a reliable partner and point of reference.A success that reflects and certifies our work and that we share with markets that, for some services, they are more mature than ours like Germany and the United Kingdom. We are very proud of the results achieved but these represent the basis for continuing the growth path we have undertaken”.

Proximity to customers is a strategic factor for Axpo in all the countries where it operates. With over 30 offices in Europe, North America and Asia, Axpo trading offers in-depth knowledge and analytical expertise on energy commodities across 40 markets. Relying on its professionalism, Axpo is able to offer customers tailor-made energy solutions, such as long-term contracts for the purchase of renewable energy (PPA), or contribute to security of supply (for example, through the activity of marketing of LNG) in Switzerland and Europe. Axpo also opened new locations in Hungary in 2022 and in Singapore in December 2020, the latter strengthening the company’s presence in the rapidly growing Asian LNG market.

These awards, notes Domenico De Luca, Head of Trading & Sales of Axpo, “clearly testify to our professionalism, resilience and ability to work as a team. Axpo’s success is based on our customer focus and innovative energy products and services, custom built. So congratulations to our team around the world!” This recognition, underlines Scott Mackle, Head of Us Trading at Axpo, who took part in the award ceremony of the winners of the Energy Risk Awards and Rankings held in Houston, Texas, “demonstrates our ability to react quickly to developments of the market and to offer the best solutions to our customers, especially in a period of unprecedented turbulence for the energy sector”.

To maintain its leadership position, Axpo will continue to focus on strengthening its trading and sales activities, offering customers across Europe customized solutions through origination services (dedicated to the development of innovative products), marketing and energy procurement and gas, and energy certificates.

Axpo, which is one of the most important operators in the European energy market, is pursuing a diversification strategy which has made it less dependent on electricity revenues. Energy-related commodities are highly interconnected and traded on global markets.

Renewable energies play an important role in energy trading. Axpo has more than 5,000 MW of installed renewable energy capacity across Europealso supplying 16 TWh per year from the green portfolio under management, which positions the company among the leading marketers of renewable energy in Europe.