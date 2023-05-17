If you are looking for a free game that you also try to make a meaningless crossover then Flappy Souls it’s the one for you. Available on Steam, it mixes Flappy Bird with Dark Souls, at least in the intentions of Medivelion, the development studio. Basically the player is called to avoid obstacles at high speed, thus accumulating spirits.

If the Flappy Bird part of the game is obvious enough, the Dark Souls part is more about coloring the game world. However, considering that it is given as a gift and that the development studio has no claim, one can also stay there longer.

This is the official description of the game on Steam:

“A blend of Flappy Bird and Dark Souls, fly dodging obstacles as you collect souls and level up.”

As you can see it’s really tight. In any case, if you are interested, find it Flappy Souls on Steam.