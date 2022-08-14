AIn view of the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine and increasing protests in Germany against the federal government’s energy policy, Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) warns of possible attacks. “We have to be prepared against possible attacks on gas terminals and other critical infrastructure,” Faeser told the “Bild am Sonntag”.

“Targeted attacks on the energy sector or attempts by extremists to abuse legitimate protest, as in the Corona crisis,” are conceivable, said the interior minister. However, she does not expect uprisings. “We are alarmed by the attempt by left-wing extremists to exploit climate protests,” said Faeser. “On the other hand, of course, we continue to see the danger from the right.”

Against this background, Faeser announced that there would be no savings in internal security. Rather, the federal police would be strengthened this year with 1,000 new posts.

The Russian threat also means a turning point in internal security, the minister said. “We have to protect ourselves against massive disinformation campaigns and cyber attacks by Russia.” The German security forces are currently successful in this: Since the beginning of the Ukraine war there has not been a successful major Russian cyber attack on German systems.

Faeser promises help to Afghan local workers

In the same interview, Faeser also spoke about the lag in Afghanistan a year after the Taliban took power. She promised that all local staff who once worked for German offices could still leave the country. Faeser assured: “We will not leave them behind.” She is currently working with Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) on a new admissions program with “clear criteria”. The local staff used to work, for example, as civilian helpers for the German armed forces or as interpreters. The return of the Taliban in August 2021 caused great concern for their lives.

Faeser put the total number of Afghans admitted to date who used to work as local staff for German agencies and their family members at 15,759. She did not give exact numbers of how many more are expected. According to figures from last week, Germany has assured a total of 23,614 local workers and relatives since the withdrawal of NATO troops. More than 7,800 people would not have left Afghanistan.







The minister also assured that there would be no returns to Afghanistan in the foreseeable future. “The deportations to Afghanistan are currently on hold – and given the current situation there, it will certainly have to stay that way.”

Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s former President Ashraf Ghani warned of a wave of refugees from his homeland. “Millions will try to flee Afghanistan,” said the former head of state to “Bild am Sonntag”. Of these, most people would aim for Germany. “Whether they make it to Germany also depends on the smugglers,” said Ghani, who now lives in exile in Abu Dhabi. “They are part of a criminal network. So it’s a matter of affordability.”







Ghani was president when the Bundeswehr and the other foreign troops withdrew from Afghanistan after almost two decades. A year ago – on August 15, 2021 – the Taliban recaptured the capital Kabul.