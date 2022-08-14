Andres Hurtado He reappeared last Saturday, August 13, hosting his program “Because today is Saturday with Andrés” after a week of harsh criticism after his unwise comments towards a mother of 6 children. The presenter invited the woman to the last edition of her show and harshly criticized her for having more than one child in her precarious condition.

As expected, the social networks did not ignore the words of the also comic actor, to whom they launched strong adjectives through the various platforms. Thus, stolen He was quite sorry at the start of his television space when referring to what happened.

Andrés Hurtado apologizes to the mother of 6 children

As soon as the signal for his program began, Andrés Hurtado expressed his public apologies to his viewers and to the woman whom he humiliated on his set. Likewise, the presenter pointed out that, from now on, his criticism will be given within the limits of respect.

“I am not the one to tell you, I have hurt not only susceptibilities. I ask you for a thousand pardons, a thousand apologies, for getting into people’s private lives or surprising me, in a way that I should not speak, “she began.

“I am here to correct myself, I love learning and every day I learn more, I am not here to judge, I am here to help my brothers who need it most. It is never in me to cause harm. I am deeply sorry, very sorry for my expressions. I commit myself to you and to this house, Panamericana TV, which welcomes me with great affection, to conduct myself within the limits of respect”, he added.

Andrés Hurtado promises to improve for his viewers

Finally, the presenter of “Because today is Saturday with Andrés” promised to continue learning and improving to offer better content to his viewers.