Endrick’s career has come to be watched under a magnifying glass after the agreement with Real Madrid, and although at first it was difficult for him to focus on football and the pressure could have affected him, the young Brazilian is increasingly comfortable and has already made history in the Copa Libertadores.
The Palmeiras forward has written his name in the history of the competition by scoring in the match against Barcelona SC, becoming the youngest Brazilian player to score in the Libertadores. After a month without seeing a goal, Endrick stopped the bleeding in a 4-2 that helped the team to remain tied for the lead in Group C.
Endrick started the game from the bench, and with the game almost resolved, he came out at 83′ to pick up minutes, and at 85′ he scored the goal that makes him the youngest goalscorer in the history of the Libertadores.
At 16 years and 10 months, Endrick surpasses some names that are now world stars, such as Rodrygo (17 years, 2 months and 6 days), Ronaldo Nazario (17 years, 5 months and 15 days) or Vinicius Jr. ( 17 years, 8 months and 3 days). In addition, he has done so by adding very few minutes in recent games, since he is not ready to be the starting striker for Palmeiras and in the last four games he barely accumulated 15 minutes of play.
“I am grateful for playing in the Libertadores, even more so for scoring. I was able to play entering the end, I wanted to enter the green and score a goal. My last goal here was in the Paulista final. I am very grateful to my teammates”, said Endrick right after the game. “The team is prepared, they always know their strengths. We have shown it in a match. It doesn’t matter who we are going to play against in the next phase, there are still games left, we want to be first in the group. We will be prepared for everything”.
|
Player
|
Age
|
angelo gabriel
|
16 years and 106 days
|
Juan Carlos Cardenas
|
16 years and 217 days
|
Julius Cesar Enciso
|
16 years and 307 days
|
Juan Madrureno
|
16 years and 315 days
|
endrick
|
16 years and 322 days
