Bloomberg: EU cannot agree on the severity of the 11th package of sanctions against Russia

Representatives of the EU countries could not agree on the 11th package of anti-Russian sanctions due to disagreements over the severity of the measures. New restrictions should apply to third countries that help Russia circumvent the measures already taken. About it reported Bloomberg agency.

New sanctions should limit the ability to export key goods from Armenia, the UAE, Kazakhstan and other Central Asian countries to the EU. Through them, goods prohibited for import are imported into Russia.

As reported by the agency, France and Germany are trying to reduce the severity of the measures introduced against these countries. Some diplomats, speaking on condition of anonymity, admitted to fears that the restrictions could bring them even closer to Russia.

Other diplomats fear that the weakened mechanism will become too complicated and ineffective.

Related materials:

One of the diplomats promised that the differences could be resolved during the week of June 12-16.

Earlier, Greece and Hungary opposed the adoption of the 11th package of anti-Russian sanctions.

At the end of February 2023, the European Union introduced the 10th package of sanctions against Russia. It concerned the banking sector, technology, as well as Wagner PMC.