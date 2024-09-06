Endangered bird species demonstrated at WEF

The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) opened the Falcon Day forum and demonstrated rare bird species, reports aif.ru.

“We talk about three birds that are listed in the Red Book: peregrine falcons, saker falcons and gyrfalcons. Two live saker falcons of different colors are even presented at our exhibition,” said a representative of the “House of Falcons”.

During the opening of the forum, Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment of Russia Sergei Anoprienko recalled that the preservation of biological diversity is a priority for Russia.

The exhibition is opening for the second year in a row. The pavilion is located on Russky Island at the end of the Ajax Bay embankment. The exhibition is organized by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, the Government of Kamchatka Krai, the Roscongress Foundation, and the Kamchatka Falcon Center.

Earlier, the unified scientific center of the Ministry of Natural Resources of Russia “VNII Ecology” reported that it would like to prepare an online edition of the Russian Red Book. Currently, the laboratory is developing a new volume of the Red Book “Plants and Fungi”, its release is planned for the end of the year.