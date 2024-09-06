The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP)for its acronym in English) is the entity in charge of each immigration procedure that occurs at the country’s ports of entry, and constantly develops different tools to improve the experience of people when passing through its controls.

In this sense, through their social networks, CBP reminded all travelers about the importance of checking the expiration date of their passportsince September is Passport Awareness Month and authorities will pay special attention to this detail.

“September is Passport Awareness Month! Check your passport expiration date today and Remember to apply between 6 and 9 months before the expiration date or trip.“The agency wrote on its official X account, so that people traveling to or from the United States do not have problems with this document.

To this end, in the same publication, CBP added a link to the official US government site called Travel Statethrough which all procedures corresponding to the United States passport can be carried out, in addition to obtaining important related information.

How to apply for a passport in the United States?

Through the Travel State page recommended by the CBP, all passport-related procedures can be carried out online. United States: adults applying for the first time, children under 16, children ages 16 and 17, adults renewing by mail, adults renewing online, among others.

Even, You can also make reports of lost or stolen passports, as well as change the name or correct a mistake that may be contained therein. Each of these procedures has its own link and corresponding procedure established by the portal’s organization.

In that sense, The procedures necessary to obtain a passport can also be carried out in this way.such as purchasing the booklet, finding processing times, taking a photo, calculating your applicable fees, filling out your form, obtaining evidence of citizenship and a photo ID.