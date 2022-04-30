Migration, economic challenges and the war in Ukraine were the main topics around which the conversation between US President Joe Biden and his Mexican counterpart, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, turned. The call comes amid a controversy over the elimination of Title 42, a border measure through which US authorities can expel immigrants without waiting for an asylum application. Its possible repeal already has strong detractors.

How to control a possible increase in the migratory flow? The call between the US president, Joe Biden, and his Mexican counterpart, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, considered the first alternatives to strengthen the common border.

The leaders discussed this Friday for more than fifty minutes. And although they discussed topics such as the war in Ukraine, global economic challenges, the pandemic, climate change, illicit drug trafficking, and the upcoming Summit of the Americas; migration took center stage.

The communication between both leaders comes when the United States is about to eliminate the mechanism known as Title 42.

The measure, imposed during the mandate of Donald Trump after the health emergency by Covid-19 was recently decreed, sought to control the spread of the disease in the United States, but also allowed the massive deportation of migrants without the possibility of requesting an asylum application.

A group of people hold signs during a news conference opposing Title 42 outside the US Capitol in Washington. Photo from April 28. © Elizabeth Franz

After the improvement of the public health situation in the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) established that Title 42 could be repealed on May 23.

“The tone of the call was very constructive,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said. “It was planned in part because of the Summit of the Americas and also because of the upcoming lifting of Title 42 and the anticipation and expectation.” from the Department of Homeland Security of the increased influx of migrants attempting to cross the border.”

For his part, the Mexican president announced, through his Twitter account, that Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard will visit Washington on Monday after the conversation he described as “cordial.”

We had a cordial conversation with President Biden. We discussed issues of interest in the bilateral relationship and agreed that Secretary Marcelo Ebrard will visit Washington on Monday to advance on issues of cooperation for development and the Summit of the Americas. pic.twitter.com/IIWeLii7S7 – Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) April 29, 2022



The announcement of the decree’s elimination has already caused controversy, both nationally and internationally. In the United States, Republicans have used it to criticize Biden’s immigration policy and have demanded that the government end its intention to suppress it. Meanwhile, in Mexico there is concern that there is a drastic increase in the flow of migrants trying to reach the United States through the country.

The controversial gestation of Title 42

An immediate expulsion. When Title 42 came into force in March 2020, US authorities were able to begin deporting undocumented immigrants without waiting for an asylum application, which prior to the establishment of this extraordinary mechanism, migrants could do from US soil.

Its gestation came shortly after the decree by the World Health Organization of the Covid-19 pandemic and was part of an attempt by former President Donald Trump to counteract the spread of the virus in US territory.

Thus, it established that the entry into the United States of people who could be considered as “potentially” risky for health was not allowed. This contemplated from previously announced travel restrictions to having entered the country illegally in order to “evade the medical screening measures.

However, its entry into force was widely criticized by human rights organizations, who denounced that it was being used to massively expel migrants while violating the right to request asylum established by the 1980 Refugee Law.

Some criticism that also touched Biden, because although many expected him to eliminate it quickly after his arrival at the White House, the Democrat chose to prolong it.

What repercussions has the measure had?

More than 1.8 million people have been returned to their country since March 2020 due to Title 42, according to Customs and Border Protection. A figure that reveals the complex panorama of migration to the North American giant.

In March 2022 alone, US authorities arrested 210,000 migrants trying to cross the border with Mexico, the highest monthly total in two decades and 24% higher than the same date in 2021.

Nearly 1.8 million people have been removed under Title 42, implemented during the tenure of former US President Donald Trump. Photo from April 21, 2022. © Jose Luis González / Reuters

Title 42 has also led to various kinds of abuses. Just as it shows CNNthere have been almost 10,000 cases of kidnapping, torture, rape and other violent attacks on people who have been expelled under this extraordinary mechanism.

But, on the other hand, there is concern on the part of some sectors of American society that the elimination of Title 42 could lead to an uncontrolled wave of migration. All this at a time when the migratory flow is already high through the Central American region.

More strategies to control it will be discussed at the Summit of the Americas in June in Los Angeles, California.

A political strategy

Migration has returned to the center of political debate in recent weeks in the United States. The CDC’s announcement on April 1 about the elimination of Title 42 led to a wave of criticism. And its repeal will have to overcome all kinds of obstacles.

A federal judge in the state of Louisiana (south) ordered the US Department of Homeland Security to stop its efforts to end a public health order.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell has said he will insist on a vote to stop any suspension of the border measure.

In addition, McConnell has been critical from his Twitter account stating that “the Biden Administration towards the border is failing the United States. They are stumbling over this central duty of government without a plan and with overdue priorities.”

The Biden Administration’s approach to the border is failing America. They are stumbling through this core governing duty with no plan and backward priorities. Democrats would rather appease radicals with functional open borders than conduct the bare minimum in enforcement. — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) April 27, 2022



For many, its possible suppression has been taken as a political flag by the Republican legislators in view of the mid-term elections on November 8, where the Democrats will have to defend their majority in the Chambers.

But, at the same time, Biden has found detractors in his own party. Several of the Democrats have criticized his repeal due to the president’s lack of planning.

A complex political landscape that threatens to truncate, even more, the president’s plans to turn around the immigration measures of his predecessor, one of his main campaign promises.

With EFE, AP, Reuters and local media