Although Nicholas Ibanez is sought after by various clubs in the MX League Due to his goalscoring ability, he is the midfielder from Guadalajara for the Tuzos from Pachuca, Victor Guzman who could go out to one of the four greats of Mexican football: the Águilas del Americawho would be interested in your services from Opening 2022.

In an interview for W Deportes, Víctor Guzmán acknowledged that he would not take a dim view of the probability of wearing the shirt Cream bluesince, thanks to his class and quality, with the team from Hidalgo he has excelled and has scored six goals, with which he contributes to the leadership with 38 points, product of 12 wins for two draws and the same number of losses.

Likewise, the value of the offensive midfielder increased by 6 million dollars, which would easily make him one of the possible reinforcements in the nest of Coapawhere it would possibly remain Ferdinand Ortiz in the technical direction and would be added to the arrival of the Argentine attacker of the Athletic Saint Louis, German Berterame.

We recommend you read

For now, the Tuzos of Pachuca will close the tournament Shout Mexico Clausura 2022 of the MX League on Sunday at 12:00 noon (Central Mexico time) during his visit to the Cougars from UNAM on the field of University Olympic Stadiumin his last game of the regular phase in the Matchday 17.