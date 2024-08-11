Club America will face the St. Louis City SC in the round of 16 of the Leagues Cup 2024the Mexican team advanced to the next round after eliminating Atlas FC and the American team did the same by leaving behind Portland Timbers.
The match will take place on Tuesday, August 13 at 8:30 p.m. from the Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles, California.
In this way, we leave you with the possible starting lineup of the blue-cream team against those from Missouri.
Q: Luis Angel Malagon – The starting goalkeeper will be the one who competes in the entire competition, that is practically certain.
LD: Israel Reyes – The multi-functional defender has earned himself a place in the team since the previous tournament.
CB: Igor Lichnovsky – The Chilean defender is one of the coaching staff’s permanent starters.
DFC: Nestor Araujo – After the injury in the previous game of Sebastian Caceres, Garden will have to start another of his central defenders and it could be the experienced Araujo or otherwise Ramon Juarez.
LI: Cristian Borja – The blue-cream reinforcement received the opportunity to make his official debut in the previous match and could remain as a starter.
MC: Jonathan dos Santos – The Mexican midfielder is one of the team’s leaders and is a man who has the full confidence of the coaching staff.
MC: Alvaro Fidalgo – The Spanish midfielder is a must-have in the blue-cream team’s containment.
MD: Javairo Dilrosun – The Dutch striker has earned the coaching staff’s trust, has responded since his arrival and is already a guarantee on the right flank due to his dribbling, speed and creation of dangerous plays.
MCO: Erick Sanchez – The attacking midfielder was one of the new signings for this season and has so far demonstrated his good form and has earned himself a starting place in recent matches.
EI: Brian Rodriguez – The Uruguayan attacker will have his compatriot as competition Aguirre in that sector, but at this moment it seems that the coaching staff will opt for the national team.
DC: Henry Martin – The captain and leader of the Azulcrema attack has remained a starter for the team, as his goal-scoring instinct is unmatched and he is having a campaign full of goals, with his offensive contribution being quite productive.
