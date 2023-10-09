Every difficult situation is susceptible to getting worse and this is demonstrated by Uruguay: until this Monday, Marcelo Bielsa delivered the list of those called up for their matches against Colombia, this October 12, and Brazil, on the 17th.

It may be of interest to you: Colombia National Team: this would be the starting lineup against Uruguay in the qualifying round

Argentine coach Marcelo Bielsa is close to the record, delaying the list when there are already several players who are in Barranquilla, even without being officially called up.

The final call has a novelty and that is that Federico Viñas, who had been selected at the last minute, He was injured this Sunday in Mexico and would not be available.

We show you: Colombia National Team: new details of what would be the new shirt

Marcelo Bielsa, coach of Uruguay. Photo: EFE/ Gastón Britos

Furthermore, the experienced Argentine strategist maintains his firm decision to renew in Uruguay, for this reason he left veterans such as Luis Suárez and Cavani out of the call.

Uruguay call

Archers: Sergio Rochet, Franco Israel and Santiago Mele.

Defenses: Ronald Araújo, Bruno Méndez, Sebastián Cáceres, Santiago Bueno, Matías Viña, Nahitan Nández, Lucas Olaza, Joaquín Piquerez and Mathías Olivera.

Midfielders: Manuel Ugarte, Matías Vecino, Agustín Canobbio, Nicolás De La Cruz, Federico Valverde, Giorgian De Arrascaeta and Maximiliano Araújo.

Fronts: Facundo Torres, Facundo Pellistri, Brian Rodríguez, Cristian Olivera and Darwin Núñez.

📋 List of players named by Marcelo Bielsa for the matches against Colombia and Brazil, corresponding to the Qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup 26™#TheTeamThatUnites Us pic.twitter.com/YFXddm1ME8 — Uruguayan National Team (@Uruguay) October 9, 2023

SPORTS

With information from Futbolred

More news in EL TIEMPO