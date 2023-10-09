Dynamo coach Licka said that Russians drink more alcohol than Czechs

Head coach of Dynamo Moscow Marcel Licka compared the addiction of Russians and Czechs to alcohol. His words lead “Bookmakers Rating”.

“The specific thing about Russians is that they like to drink vodka, while Czechs like to drink beer. But, let’s be honest, Russians drink more alcohol than we do,” said a foreign specialist. Lichka was surprised that Russians can mix beer and vodka.

On August 28, Licka said that it is better for football players to drink beer than soda after matches. At the same time, he emphasized that one should not abuse alcoholic beverages, as alcohol will have a bad effect on the body.

Lichka took charge of the capital’s club on June 22, 2023. His contract runs until the end of the 2023/2024 season with the possibility of extension for another two years. After six rounds of the Russian Premier League, Dynamo is in fifth place in the table with 11 points.