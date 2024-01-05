Friday, January 5, 2024, 12:59



The illegal macro party that was being held at the Fuente Álamo speed circuit since New Year's Eve has come to an end. Six days after more than 8,000 people gathered around seven stages, the music stopped this Friday and the last attendees gradually left the area in their vehicles, according to the Government Delegation in a statement.

In the area there was only one stage left standing and around a thousand vehicles, which decided to rush the New Year's Eve party until almost Three Kings Day. Around 577 vehicles are leaving the premises under the surveillance of the operation coordinated by the Civil Guard and the Local Police of Fuente Álamo.

The Civil Guard and Local Police have deployed a significant reinforcement of troops to guarantee the safety of the participants and facilitate an adequate exit. It is highlighted that the withdrawal of attendees is being carried out in an organized manner and in accordance with established security measures.

So far, more than 200 administrative sanctions have been recorded. The traffic specialty officers have issued fifty-seven complaints for drug tests and fourteen for violations of the Road Safety Law. For its part, citizen security has registered ninety sanctions for possession or consumption of drugs, fourteen complaints for violations of the Road Safety Law, seven reports for possession or carrying of weapons, four complaints for disobedience to law enforcement agents, one complaint to the Immigration Law and a detainee for drug trafficking. The Local Police of Fuente Álamo has filed twenty administrative complaints for camping in an unauthorized area.