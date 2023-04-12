Prince Harry will attend the official coronation of his father, King Charles III, on May 6. while his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will remain in the United States, Buckingham Palace reported on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the monarch’s official residence in the British capital said in a statement “pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the coronation ceremony” at Westminster Abbey.

“The Duchess of Sussex will stay in California with (her children) Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet,” the palace note added.

This communiqué puts an end to an intense suspense almost three weeks before the coronation of Carlos III. The response of the “Sussexes”, who went to live in the United States in 2020, has been highly anticipated since the beginning of March, when it was announced that they were invited to the ceremony.

Harry’s relationship with the rest of the British royal family has been affected in recent months by the publication of the prince’s memoir, “Spare”, in which he accuses other members of the royal house of having given damaging information about him and his wife to the press.

In the shadows, the autobiography of Prince Harry.

Thus, the May appointment will be the first time that the prince will meet with the rest of his family since the publication of the book, which delves into the internal tensions between the members of the monarchy.

The coronation of Carlos III, who assumed the throne last September, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II, will bring together more than 2,000 representatives from numerous countries in London on May 6.

After a religious service that will begin at 11:00 local time (10:00 GMT), the sovereign and Queen Camilla will lead a procession through central London, accompanied by hundreds of members of the British armed forces.

