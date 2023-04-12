Last week we informed you in 90min that one of Thomas Tuchel’s priorities for the summer market for Bayern Munich is the signing of an elite center forward. It is true that Choupo-Moting has had a great campaign, but he is not the scorer that the German wants for his team, who made it clear against Manchester City that he requires a guy who makes a difference inside the area, because the only way to injure Guardiola’s men a bit, he was shooting from medium and long distance.
The club analyzes the options within the market and they know that beyond the club’s spending policies, this summer they will have to make an investment of around 100 million euros if they want to sign a top scorer within Europe. Those are the values that are being established for the transfer market and his 4 options in mind are not far below said figure.
An option that he likes a lot is that of Julián Álvarez, but neither City nor the player are thinking of separating their paths right now. Three names would then remain on the list, Harry Kane, for sale by Tottenham for 100 million euros, Gonçalo Ramos in the same way for sale by Benfica for the same amount as the Englishman and Victor Osimhen, for sale by Napoli in exchange for 150 million euros. To please Tuchel, it will be necessary to break the portfolio.
