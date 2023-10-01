A recent study led by researchers at the University of Bristol in the United Kingdom has produced alarming results that predict a bleak future for life on Earth by predict how much time humanity has left on earth.

Based on computer models of the planet’s tectonic activity and climate, scientists suggest that lMammals, including humans, could face extinction within approximately 250 million years.

This, due to the formation of a next supercontinent called “Pangea Ultima”, which would result in extreme levels of heat and carbon dioxide, similar to the conditions that led to the extinction of the dinosaurs 66 million years ago and therefore would take out the extinction of humans on earthalong with other species of mammals.

For all of the above, according to the study, Pangea Ultima will emerge as a consequence of the convergence of all the continents, causing a significant increase in the partial pressure of carbon dioxide in the Earth’s atmosphere.

In addition to all the changes in the Earth’s geography and ecosystem, the sun is expected to emit 2.5% more radiation, which will raise air temperatures to extreme levels, ranging between 40 and 70 degrees Celsius. Under these conditions, it is estimated that Only a small percentage, between 8% and 16% of the Earth’s territory, will be suitable for mammalian life.

Thus, Dr. Alexander Farnsworth, one of the scientists involved in the study, warns that the consequences of the formation of Pangea Ultima would be devastating.

“Widespread temperatures of between 40 and 50 degrees Celsius, and even higher daily temperature extremes, compounded by high levels of humidity, would seal our fate. Humans, along with many other species, would die due to their inability to eliminate that heat through sweat, cooling their bodies.“he explained.

As if that were not enough, in addition to this gloomy forecast, scientists highlight the importance of not losing sight of the current climate crisis, derived from human emissions of greenhouse gases.

According to Farnsworth, “This work also highlights that a world within the so-called ‘habitable zone’ of a solar system may not be the most hospitable to humans depending on whether the continents are scattered, as they currently are, or form a large supercontinent.” “.