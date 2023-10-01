Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/10/2023 – 16:48

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) was discharged this Sunday, 1st, and left the Sírio-Libanês hospital, in Brasília, where he was admitted after surgery on his hip and another on his eyelids. The PT member left the place around 4pm and was taken to Palácio da Alvorada, the official residence of the Presidency of the Republic.

The estimate was that Lula would be discharged from hospital on Tuesday, 3rd, but the president’s recovery surprised the medical team. This Sunday morning, the medical bulletin reported that the PT member had spent the night in stability. The team also reported that the president had already walked, gone up and down stairs, with physiotherapeutic assistance.

At around 3:20 pm, the official presidential photographer, Ricardo Stucker, arrived at the hospital to visit Lula. Before being discharged from hospital, First Lady Janja da Silva celebrated her early departure. “Someone is coming home for dinner today,” she wrote.

Since August last year, Lula has been complaining about pain in the head of his femur (the thigh bone). The constant discomfort led to the decision to undergo surgery in which the injured hip joint was replaced with a prosthesis. With high satisfaction rates and low complication rates, the surgery was once considered the “procedure of the 20th century”.

According to the PT member, he will work “normally” in the federal capital after the surgery, but will not be seen using a walker, an essential device in one of the stages of recovery. “I’m only going to travel now on the 28th or 29th of November, to the United Arab Emirates. Until then, I will stay here in Brasília, I will not be able to catch a plane, but I will work normally”, he said during the program “Conversa com o Presidente”, a weekly live broadcast produced by Empresa Brasil de Comunicação (EBC).

The statement was considered ableist, since the president associated the idea of ​​beauty with not using a walker or crutches. Ivan Baron, influencer and person with a disability who walked the ramp alongside Lula on January 1st, criticized the speech. Senator Mara Gabrilli (PSD-SP) also reprimanded the president.

This Friday, Lula also had surgery to remove excess skin around his eyes, which gives the appearance of drooping eyelids, a common condition in elderly people. Blepharoplasty, the scientific name for the procedure, is considered low complexity.

As Coluna do Estadão showed, the president’s surgery required 20 people to travel from São Paulo to Brasília. According to Hospital Sírio Libanês, six of them are part of the medical team. The rest traveled at the sole decision of the hospital, to help with logistics. The decision to perform the surgery in Brasília, and not in São Paulo, was taken to avoid Lula’s displacement after the procedure.