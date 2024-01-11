The American football players of the New England Patriots and their long-time successful coach Bill Belichick are going their separate ways after 24 years. As the NFL club announced on Thursday at an eight-minute media event, the 71-year-old's time with the team from the US state of Massachusetts is coming to an end. “I am grateful that I was able to coach here for 24 years. We have achieved more than I could ever imagine,” said Belichick, adding: “I am proud to have coached some of the best players in history. I will treasure these memories for the rest of my life.”