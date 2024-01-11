The first ones emerged critics' ratings Of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown , the latest chapter of the series born from the mind of Jordan Mechner, which speaks of an excellent, if not exactly excellent, title. In short, we are faced with one of the first potential hits of 2024, which will certainly make this January happier.

As you can see, most of the scores range from 8 and above, with a large prevalence of 9 and even two perfect scores. Only two scores are below 8, but they are still close to that threshold. In general the interpretation metroidvania I really liked the series, apart from some criticism of the story and some of the areas that can be visited. However, it seems to be suitable for both veterans of the genre and series, as well as novices, which is a good thing considering that it is a reboot.

In short, Ubisoft seems to have really hit the mark this time, with a product that has all the makings of being a success.