Culiacán.- During the signing of the Coordination and Cooperation Agreement of the Protection Mechanism for Human Rights Defenders and Journalists, Alejandro Encinas Rodríguez, Undersecretary of Human Rights, Population and Migration of the SEGOB, highlighted the importance of this agreement that will strengthen the joint actions that must be undertaken by the State Government and the Federal Government, both at the level of institutional capacities, as well as preventive activities, to guarantee respect for two fundamental rights; the right to freedom of expression and the right to defend all human rights.

“Here we not only trust in the capacities that the Government of Sinaloa is developing, but we commit ourselves to accompany these efforts, with the journalists, with their organizations, with the concessionaires, which is very important that the concessionaires, the owners of the media, also help us to give guarantees for the full development of journalistic activitywhich has to do with the fulfillment of labor responsibilities with those who practice journalism, but fundamentally with the activities that we can jointly develop to guarantee the exercise of journalistic work and the defense of human rights,” said the Undersecretary.

With these words, the federal government official concluded his speech before representatives of the local and national media, underlining the importance of cooperation between different levels of government to guarantee Mexican citizens the right to inform and to be informed.