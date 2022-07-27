Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Lufthansa: 1000 flights canceled, 20,000 employees strike

July 27, 2022
From today until about Friday, the strike of Lufthansa flights is expected

Lufthansa: more than 1000 canceled flights, beyond 134,000 passengers involved. These are the dramatic figures linked to land strike of about 20,000 employees of the German airline. Promoters of the strike, i greensone of the largest German trade unions, applying for a salary increase of 9.5%or at least 350 euros more per month for 1 year.

Many cancellations and flight changes made today from Lufthansa and expected to approximately Friday. Involved the airports of Munich and Frankfurt, both as arrival and departure destinations. Variations are also foreseen for the stopovers to and from Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Berlin, Bremen, Hanover, Stuttgart and Cologne.

The protest of the Greens, called by the union from 3.45 am on July 27th, until 6.00 on 28, caused various inconveniences to passengers, who were forced to reorganize their holidays. According to reports Republic, in fact, Lufthansa communicated to the passengers unable to reschedule the flight of not being able to go to the airport, as “none or very few counters” will be open.

See also  Experts: “Omicron” is a divine vaccine and will eliminate Corona

According to the union’s statements, many employees will join the strike and the protests will not be limited to the German company alone. In fact, the flight situation in the rest of Europe is also serious, due to theincrease in inflation. Strikes for higher pay were called by some airport crews in France, Sweden, Norway and Denmark.

See also  The revenge of the traditional economy: why the big technology companies lose their magic on the stock market


