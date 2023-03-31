Supporters of former President Donald Trump are invisible in New York City after spending more than 12 hours since the imputation to the politician was known, who had predicted “risk of deaths and destruction” if it were to occur.

In the vicinity of the court where the former president will be tried, in Lower Manhattan, about twenty media outlets are stationed this morning waiting for demonstrators in favor of the president to appear, but neither last night nor this morning appeared a single one of them.

(Also: Impeachment of Donald Trump live: the reactions to the historic announcement)

They only showed up last night, shortly after the news broke, barely a dozen protesters but of the opposite sign.

At Trump Tower, on New York’s Fifth Avenue, The same scenario is experienced: neither last night nor today have protesters appeared of one sign or another, and it is only possible to see the television crews stationed in front of the fence put up by the police on both sides of the avenue.

(Also: Joe Biden’s silence on Trump’s impeachment: ‘I have no comment’)

The police have opted for discretion and are not very visible either, although 100 meters from the tower, at the confluence of Fifth and Central Park, there were fifty police officers this morning in what seemed like a preventive deployment in case of potential disturbances.

The jury voted this Thursday to indict the former president. After the grand jury’s decision, protesters have only been reported outside the court, but against the former Republican president.

Yesterday, the headquarters of the New York Police (NYPD) ordered all officers to wear their uniform and prepare for a “mobilization” following the impeachment of former President Trump.

(Read: Will impeachment ruin Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign?)

In an internal memo sent to department staff around 5:30 p.m. local time, just after the news broke, and reviewed by the New York Times, officers of all ranks are required to wear uniforms and prepare for deployment at any time.

Despite the media impact of the news on all channels and supports, not the slightest change in the rhythm of the city has been observed so far. See also Meta, Zuckerberg ready for mass dismissal to "straighten" the accounts Photo: EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Despite the media impact of the news on all channels and supports, which reminded that such an accusation was something unprecedented in the country’s historynot the slightest alteration in the rhythm of the city has been observed so far.

(We recommend: Grand jury indicts Donald Trump, what’s next after he’s arrested?)

Trump said seven days ago that “potential death and destruction” was looming if the accusation were made, something that would be “catastrophic for the country.”

(Keep reading: Trump says indictment is ‘political persecution and election interference’)

A lawyer from Trump’s team has assured that The former president will appear in New York on Tuesday for the judge to read the chargesbut the former president, in an apparently contradictory statement, declared on his social network that “he cannot have a fair trial in New York.”

EFE