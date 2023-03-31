The unemployment rate in Mexico registered a new historical minimum in February, it was located at the 2.79 percentaccording to seasonally adjusted figures presented by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) that he published this Friday through his press release.

Since November of last year, the vacancy rate has registered new record lowsHowever, the Institute also highlighted that the informal sector has gained ground.

“According to the National Occupation and Employment Survey (ENOE), in February 2023 and with original figures, the Economically Active Population (EAP) was 60 million people, which implied a Participation rate of 60.2 percent. This population was higher in 1.7 million people to that of February 2022, ”said the Inegi.

During the month of February 2023, in comparison with last year, registered 2.29 million people who have integrated into a job, however, 1.76 million remain in the informal sectoraccording to data from the National Occupation and Employment Survey (ENOE).

Within the labor market it is shown that the Economically Active Population (EAP)amounted to 59.98 million people, of which a 58.35 million she keeps busy.

Therefore, the number of unemployed peoplethat is to say, that he tried to get a job in February, but did not get it, it was 1.63 million, a reduction of 547 thousand 79 people in its annual comparison. These figures show that the labor market is recovering hand in hand with informality, observed in a monthly comparison.

Regarding January, a decrease of 9 thousand 954 employed peoplebefore the elimination of 401 thousand 32 formal positions and the incorporation of 391,078 people into the informal sector.

“The unemployed population3 was 1.6 million people and the Unemployment Rate (TD)of 2.7% of the EAP. Compared to February 2022, the unemployed population decreased by 547,000 people and the TD was lower by one percentage point”, added the Institute.

For your part, the informality rate was positioned at 55.46 percent during February, matching its level of September 2022, and with a occupancy rate of 28.68 percent, its highest level in 14 months.

Regarding underemployment, referring to people who have the need and availability to work more hours than what their current occupation demands, the rate decreased to 7.49 percentfrom 7.76 percent from January.

The total of underemployed people was 4.30 milliona decrease of 864 thousand 803, in relation to February last year and in monthly terms a reduction of 178 thousand 274 people.