Zanetti can be more than satisfied with the 1-o victory against the Turkish champions.

Empoli breathes fresh air in Kitzbuhel. Zanetti can be more than satisfied with the 1-o victory against the Turkish champions of Trabzonspor. An excellent test that provided the technician with the information he was looking for.

A very good performance that of the Tuscans. Empoli has regained its brilliance. Obviously the workloads that had been felt gave way to the first steps in race pace. Intensity that is not lacking, especially in the first 45 ‘of play when, after just 14’ Zanetti’s team finds the way to goal with Destro who on a corner kick manages to find time to head off. Cakir’s rebound is short enough for the attacker to drop the ball on the net with the easiest tap-in. Found the goal, the Tuscans remain very aggressive. The team does not concede the field and the ball to the opponents. In the second half the fatigue makes itself felt a little but does not prevent us from holding on to a less dominant but very tidy Empoli. In the first half of the second half, little happens and after the hour of play begins the whirlwind of changes. The game doesn’t have much to say anymore. Zanetti takes home a victory that gives self-esteem. See also Serie A: positive footballers at Covid. Team by team names

Many, and almost all very positive, the indications left as a legacy from the challenge with the Turks. Zanetti lives up to his ideas. Four in defense, three in midfield and three forwards or two strikers plus the attacking midfielder, to form the trident. 4-3-1-2 or 4-3-3, the identity and the imprint are however already visible. The technician analyzed the challenge. His words are taken from the official site of Empoli. “The team responded well. This was the first level game of the season, I liked how he kept on the pitch and in his mentality. I’m happy with the application and above all with the desire to bring home the game. This is July football. , not even in August but it is still an interesting test that gives us many answers in view of the debut. We are halfway there, it still takes a while to get to the top, now we are training by playing games that is why we need to face level opponents , just so as not to be surprised at the beginning of the season “. See also F1 | Verstappen crowned, but the result is ... conditional

July 25, 2022 (change July 25, 2022 | 20:43)

