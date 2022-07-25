The English national coach Sarina Wiegman wants to uphold the Dutch honor at this European Championship after the elimination of the Orange Women. Sweden is the last hurdle for England on their way to the European Championship final at a sold-out Wembley. “It will be completely different than against Spain.”

Whether England is ready to make history. Or it feels like this is the momentum for England to take the first major trophy in the history of the women’s football team. Whether it is an advantage that Sarina Wiegman had already won against Sweden in 2017 and 2019. Wiegman endured question after question tonight in a packed room in Sheffield with a smile, only to pick up her hobbyhorse again: “It’s about the now, about tomorrow.”

The British, Swedish, French, German and a tuft of Dutch press had come to Bramall Lane, in the wake of the only trump card that the Netherlands has left at this European Championship: national coach Wiegman. Tomorrow at 9 p.m., Sweden will be the last hurdle on their way to the European Championship final next Sunday at Wembley. See also Lukashenko called Chechens organizers of delivery of migrants to the border

When asked how important it was for the team that England scored two goals after being eliminated in the quarter-final against Spain, she said dryly: “Very important, otherwise we would not have been here.”



Quote

You have to learn from the past to get better, but there’s no point in talking about it all the time. Sarina Wiegman

Wiegman and England had their hands full with Spain and only after extra time was the semi-final secured (2-1). The ex-national coach of the Orange Women praises the fact that her team remained calm despite the backlog and finds Sweden incomparable with Spain. “It will be a tough game, because Sweden has consistently performed well in women’s football in recent years and is number two in the FIFA world rankings. It will be completely different from against Spain, because Sweden has a very different style of play. Very well organised, experienced, strong and a few goal-oriented players.”

It is clear that Wiegman does not want to look back, but also does not want to look beyond Sweden to next Sunday. She wants to be in the now. “I think that’s necessary. You have to learn from the past to get better, but there’s no point in talking about it all the time. It is now, so why look back all the time?”

Wiegman will compete against Sweden with a fit selection. The winner of that game will play at Wembley on Sunday against France or Germany, the semi-finalists who meet on Wednesday in Milton Keynes. Is England ready to make history? Wiegman’s smile again: ,,England is ready to play a good game.”

Watch all our football videos here.