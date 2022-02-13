Empoli – Cagliari continues to be discussed after the 90 ‘.

Empoli – Cagliari continues to be discussed after the 90 ‘. A fairly tight challenge, the one between Tuscans and Sardinians. And sparks on the pitch between Cutrone and Cragno which continued even when the former Milan and Fiorentina player took the bench after the substitution.

OFFENSE – Cutrone, on the bench. taken by the cameras of DAZN, he would have let slip an inelegant appreciation towards the Cagliari goalkeeper. The lip on the bench, as reported bySardinian Union, it is particularly offensive. “Stutterer of m ….”. A particularly unhappy phrase, the result of a rage that is also born of a controversy generated during the game. Shortly before the replacement, in fact, the two had argued for a long time. Subject of the dispute, an alleged hand ball by Goldaniga, followed by the check of the var. The two discussed for a long time awaiting the decision of Marini who at the end of the consultation whistled a foul in attack against Empoli following an offside by Cutrone himself. See also Gianni Infantino announces new change in football

NERVOUS – Clearly badly digested choice by the former Milan and Fiorentina, among the most nervous in the field. A few minutes after the spat Andreazzoli, by technical choice, calls the attacker to the bench with the intention, then explained to the microphones of DAZN, to ease the pressure of Cagliari to focus on the dribble. Cutrone, who evidently hasn’t disposed of his adrenaline, lets himself go. In football 2.0, however, whatever happens he doesn’t escape. And Cutrone’s sentence travels the web highway at supersonic speed, generating great indignation.

APOLOGIES – The case, however, deflates almost immediately, at the end of the game. As reported by the website of the same newspaper, once the tension of a match that had a very important specific weight in the fight for permanence was left behind, the Empoli striker immediately took note of the mistake made and tried to close immediately the matter going to apologize to Cragno. A clarification that reduces the story to the most classic of “field events” with the Cagliari goalkeeper who showed great understanding by minimizing what happened. See also Inter, Nandez is the chosen one: onerous loan idea, but Napoli is lurking

