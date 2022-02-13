If a new superstrain of COVID-19 appears, it will most likely happen in “regions with zero tolerance for coronavirus” – China or South Asian countries, Pavel Volchkov, virologist, head of the MIPT genomic engineering laboratory, said in an interview with Izvestia.

“In China, there are 1.5 billion people who have actually not been ill. Hypothetically, such a country could become a new round in strain formation: 1.5 billion people who have not been ill are a huge resource base for the virus, it has a place to multiply,” he said.

In other countries, it is more difficult for new strains to form precisely because of the lack of a sufficient resource base – most people have already encountered the virus, the expert explained.

“In general, the emergence of a new superstrain is unlikely, but if it happens, then in those very regions with zero tolerance,” says Pavel Volchkov.

