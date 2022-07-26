Employment | The improved situation of women in the labor market raised the employment rate to 74 percent in June

The number of employed men remained roughly unchanged compared to the same time last year.

Employment rate the trend figure rose to 74.0 percent in June, says Statistics Finland. There were 52,000 more people employed than a year ago.

The increase in employment was almost entirely due to the improved employment situation of women. There were 50,000 more employed women in June than at the same time last year. On the other hand, the number of employed men remained roughly unchanged.

There were 21,000 fewer unemployed in June than a year earlier. However, the trend figure, cleaned of seasonal and random fluctuations in the unemployment rate, rose to 6.4 percent in June, while it was 6.3 percent in May.