The leaders of the MAUTO are preparing to be protagonists at the Italian Competition 2022, the appointment born in the mid-eighties in Monterey, California. The organization of the event in fact announced the awarding of the “La Bella Macchina” award to Mariella Mengozzi, Director of the Turin Auto Museum and Benedetto Camerana, President of MAUTO. Presenting the prestigious award will be the President of the event Tom McDowell and Raffaello Porro, his co-organizer. The “La Bella Macchina” award is assigned to personalities who have distinguished themselves for their commitment within the automotive sector, promoting the Italian excellence of the sector.

The choice fell on Mariella Mengozzi and Benedetto Camerana since “The MAUTO has been at the heart of Italian automotive history for almost 90 years, since its foundation in 1933 – reads the note released by the organizers of the Italian Competition – Over the past five years, the museum has enjoyed a notable increase in activity. Since 2018, more than 25 exhibitions have been scheduled, 40 events and conferences, over 20 digital events and numerous online conferences started in 2020 during the pandemic. After hitting an all-time record of 207,000 visitors in 2019, public participation declined during the Covid period and is expected to return to the same levels by the end of 2022. Mariella and Benedetto also managed strong growth in museum assets, achieving 12 archival donations, 12 car donations and steadily increasing the number of working cars which went from 5 in 2018 to 25 by the end of 2022. 14 restored cars, 7 international partnerships and 49 participations in events around the world in the last 4 years complete the picture. Mariella and Benedetto have worked hard, moved by a true passion for the car, to make the museum grow in all respects with excellent results and therefore fully deserve this recognition.“.