Sultan Al Ali (Dubai)

The current season in European football witnessed an exceptional case that occurs for the first time to foreign players, specifically the Japanese, as the Japanese broke all the scoring records in 6 different European leagues this season.

The list is topped by Brighton star Kaoru Mitoma (26 years), who scored 7 goals in the Premier League to break all previous records for Japanese scorers in one season in England, and the player contributed to Brighton qualifying for a European championship for the first time in its history by participating in the European League.

In the Spanish La Liga, Takefusa Kubo (22 years) scored a new record for the Japanese with 9 goals in one season, which was an influential element in Real Sociedad achieving fourth place in the league and qualifying for the Champions League for the first time in 9 years, and in the French League, the Japanese scored. Junya Ito (30 years old) scored 6 goals to set another record in French stadiums as the highest score for a Japanese player in one season.

In the Belgian League, the star of Japanese striker Ayase Ueda (24 years) shone with Cercle Brugge, where the Japanese ranked top scorer with 22 goals, setting a record for the Japanese. In Scotland, Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi (28 years) grabbed the spotlight by scoring 27 goals, topping the scorers list, and achieving the league title for his team, which is a record for all Japanese players in Europe. He also won the Scottish Player of the Year award for the past season.

In the Austrian League, player Keito Nakamura scored 14 goals, setting a record for the Japanese in Austria.

It is worth noting that 4 players in the wing position are Mitoma, Kubo, Keto and Eto, and two players in the striker position are Kyogo and Ueda. In terms of ages, the average age of the six players is only 25 years. Indeed, half of the players are under this age, which suggests a dazzling future for Japan’s generation in the next few years.