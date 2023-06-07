The next stage of the 2023 Formula 1 world championship will, as known, be in Canada. The paddock will move to Montreal for the race on the track named after Gilles Villeneuve for the weekend of June 18th. However, what is happening in the Canadian city and in the entire region of Québec cannot leave us calm: for days the sky – as can be seen in the cover photo taken yesterday in Montreal – has been filled with smokecreating a kind of apocalyptic scenario hood.

What’s happening in Quebec

The Canadian region is ravaged by forest fires, increased significantly in the last two weeks so as to reach 150 active on Tuesday. The northerly winds carried the thick smoke towards the south of the region, making the air unbreathable for the citizens.

As reported by BBChave been issued high-stakes alerts from local air quality authorities for millions of people. The sun is completely obscured by smoke, so much so that it appears red: “The high concentrations of fine particlescaused by forest fires in Québec will lead to poor air quality in many areas”explained the meteorological agency Environment Canada, which recommended that local inhabitants avoid physical activities outdoors until the smog alarm has subsided.

Prime Minister François Legault confirmed that “the province is in a difficult situation“, so as to force more than 10,000 people to leave their homes. I currently am 113 fires out of control in Québec, and the armed forces have joined the local firefighters, to try to stop the emergency. Legault explained: “Unfortunately there is a big fire around Rivière Moisie and it will take weeks to stop it”.