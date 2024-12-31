Argentine Justice prosecutes five people for the death of former One Direction Liam Payne

The Argentine Justice is prosecuting a total of five people in the case investigating the death of British singer Liam Payne, former One Direction singer who died on October 16 after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires, according to what the local press has published. . In addition, the court issued preventive detention to two of the defendants and summoned them to appear at the judicial headquarters, according to the Infobae portal.

Víctor Elías: “Many kids have alcoholic parents, I was lucky enough to be in ‘Los Serrano’ to escape”

There are two defendants charged with the crime of supplying narcotics for consideration with a request for arrest. One of them is a 24-year-old former waiter and an employee of the hotel in the capital’s Palermo neighborhood where the singer died. In addition, the businessman and friend of the singer, Roger Nores, was prosecuted for the crime of manslaughter. The other two defendants are the hotel manager who was present on the day of Payne’s death and the person in charge of the place, Infobae indicated.

The Prosecutor’s Office investigation confirmed “at least” four supplies of narcotics from third parties and other facilitation of addictive consumption during his stay in the hotel where he died and that “in the period of at least his last 72 hours, Payne only had in his body traces of polydrug use of alcohol, cocaine and a prescribed antidepressant.”





The autopsy revealed that Payne’s death was caused by “multiple trauma” and “internal and external hemorrhage” as a result of the fall he suffered from the balcony of his third-floor hotel room, ruling out self-harm injuries or the physical intervention of third parties. people and concluded that he did not protect himself in the fall, so he inferred that “he could have fallen into a state of semi or total unconsciousness.”

Grieving Christmas for his girlfriend

Kate Cassidy, the girlfriend of the late Liam Payne, said Wednesday that, in addition to a celebration, Christmas can be a time of “mourning and sadness.” The 25-year-old, who has been dating the former One Direction member since 2022, urged in a post on Instagram to be kind to others and sent her love to those “feeling pain.”

“Like the holidays here, I realize it is a time of happiness and joy, but also sadness and pain for many,” he wrote. “Be kind to those around you at this time of year, because these holidays can bring different feelings to everyone,” he noted.

Fernandisco: “I suffered when I interviewed Kurt Cobain because he only emitted monosyllables and he was the saddest guy in the world”



During Payne’s private funeral last month, Cassidy shared her grief over the passing of “her best friend” and “the love of her life” as well as the loss of “the best part” of herself.